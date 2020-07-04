Huntsville restaurant shut for holiday weekend due to coronavirus infection

One of Huntsville's newest restaurants had to temporarily close for the holiday weekend after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Rhythm on Monroe, the on-site restaurant at the Von Braun Center, said that one of its part-time employees tested positive for the virus.

They said in a Facebook post that they would close the restaurant from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, in order to do a deep cleaning and disinfect the restaurant.

The restaurant said it has taken numerous steps to ensure safety, including reducing to half capacity, spacing tables at least six feet apart and increasing sanitation between meals.

When Rhythm on Monroe reopens on Monday, management said it plans to give temperature checks to all employees before each shift and continue to have them wear masks.

They are also encouraging guests to wear masks when they are not seated at their tables.

"Although restaurants are not required to communicate positive cases to the public nor temporarily close operations, we believe an abundance of transparency and caution is required during this unprecedented time," management said in a statement.