Huntsville restaurant named one of the 100 most romantic in America

OpenTable says a Huntsville restaurant is among the most romantic in America.

Connors Steak & Seafood, 345 The Bridge St # 101, Huntsville, was named to the website’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019.

OpenTable describes itself as the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, seating more than 27 million diners per month via online reservations across more than 48,000 restaurants.

“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, in the press release announcing the list. “Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new special someone, a spouse or even a friend, you can count on this list to find not only a restaurant with the right ambiance but also an exceptional meal.”

According to the press release: OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2019 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "romantic" was selected as a special feature.

