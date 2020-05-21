Clear
Huntsville restaurant hopes for more federal aid as state reopens from coronavirus

The restaurant has two locations and it hopes to keep both open.

Posted: May 21, 2020 7:54 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

As the state reopens, not all businesses are seeing the same volume of customers as before the pandemic. One local restaurant in Huntsville talked about how its surviving.

Shababy's Rib Shack in south Huntsville said many of its regular customers are back, but it's still less business than before the pandemic. They said they've received funding from the Small Business Administration would help them stay afloat.

Jennifer Adcock is a manager at Shababy's Ribshack in south Huntsville. The business has another location in Harvest and said earlier this month the south Huntsville location was struggling to stay open.

"Overall businesses are still kind of struggling. For us, it did help, but there could always be room for improvement," she said. "There is always fear of having to shut the doors. If we don't get people in here then we are going to have to unfortunately going to have to close down or move locations or do whatever because we also have to pay bills," Adcock added.

Workers are wearing masks when interacting with customers, sanitizing the restaurant and practicing hand washing to protect themselves and customers from a possible Coronavirus exposure.

"Chairs on top of the tables to keep customers at a distance and when they're getting up we are Cloroxing the tables and anything they may touch. The trays and the chairs and everything they may sit at," she said.

The business only had half of it's employees working during the shutdown, and she said money from the small business administration helped them pay their workers.

"It has helped with the employment being able to pay our employees," she said.

Now with the business being allowed to have customers inside they're able to bring some more employees back to work.

"With Ms. Brandi here, she just got back from having a baby, so we are able to give some hours as well because people are starting to come in. It's starting to get a lit more busy, and I need her help," Adcock added.

The business said if the Small Business Administration was offering more assistance to businesses they would be interested in the money. Their goal is to keep both locations in Madison county open.

