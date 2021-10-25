Huntsville residents take redistricting concerns straight to the city

Residents of Huntsville are taking their concerns over redistricting straight to the city. This comes as the city only has six more weeks to finalize the new district lines that will be in place for the next ten years.

Some people are concerned the new district lines might not fairly represent people from different socio-economic backgrounds, as the main focus is reflecting the population shift and not the poverty concentrations.

That concern was discussed during the redistricting townhall on Monday night.

"I really would like to see some input on economic as well to ensure that poverty levels aren't concentrated in certain areas," says Chris, a resident of Huntsville.

Redistricting happens once every ten years, and the new district lines could help level out poverty concentrations throughout Huntsville. Chris says, "You make those shifts, you're taking it on people who have a little bit more challenges on day to day life living. They need more public transportation, they may need better health care or access."

But in order to draw new districts, the city follows a set of guidelines.

"The guidelines are very specific that it's about the number of people. One person, one vote," explains council member Frances Akridge.

Akridge went on to say, "Socio and economic considerations are not in the guidelines that this council passed."

Another point of discussion is if the city will increase the number of districts to represent the growth of the city, which has grown rapidly since the last census in 2010.

"When is Huntsville going to fragment? This be one city, this be two cities, this be three cities?" asked Huntsville resident Gary.

However, adding more districts is not in the plans

"There is, to my knowledge, no firm plan to exchange or to increase the number of districts to twelve or any other number than the five that we have," says Trey Riley, the city attorney.

As the deadline for redistricting approaches, Akridge says, "What we have to do now is decide by December the lines for the five, that's all."

A new draft of redistricting lines will be presented at the next townhall meeting on November 9th. The council will vote on the final district plans on December 16th.