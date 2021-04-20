Huntsville residents share reactions after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

As we learn more about the reaction around the country to former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in death of George Floyd, we're hearing more from people here in North Alabama.

Right now, some people we spoke with are happy with the verdict, but they're looking ahead to change they want to see next.

Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin

"I think this is an example of justice being served in a way that might not have happened 20 years ago," said Blake Mizzell.

Some people tell us the verdict gives them hope. We spoke with Jaelyn Johnson minutes after the verdict came out. She explained that when she saw the video of the incident last year, she cried.

"I feel like this should've happened earlier. He should've been in jail earlier. We should've been done with this already. It was clear from the jump that what he did was wrong," said Johnson.

She added that she believes the video from last year shows the jury made the right call.

Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton says the verdict will help their work moving forward.

"I think it will help us when we are out there struggling in the streets fighting for justice and equality," said Simelton.

Nick Lough is a Huntsville attorney. He says his brother who lives in Minneapolis left work early when he heard that a verdict would be announced.

"This is probably the biggest case that the nation's seen since the O.J. Simpson trial," said Lough.

Some people we spoke with didn't want to comment. One woman told us off camera that she believed the verdict was too extreme. She said Chauvin was just doing his job.