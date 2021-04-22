Huntsville residents react to yearlong review of law enforcement actions during protests

It's been almost a year since the protests in downtown Huntsville.

On Thursday, the city released a report on the findings from those protests that caused harm to several people.

WAAY 31 spoke with those who learned the findings of the report in person.

The recommendation from an advisory council appointed by Huntsville City Council recommends every police department involved in last summer's protests gets more training across the board and should not have acted the way they did last summer.

People who listened in told us they still feel uneasy because the blame is all over and there’s still some information that’s unclear.

"A whole different experience that I can't go there without thinking about or hearing the shots of tear gas canisters going off, the rubber bullets, or seeing the park filled with smoke. It was really a traumatizing night," said Brendan Lewis.

Lewis was at the protests in Huntsville on June 1 and 3. He said he still can't get those images out of his head. He's not alone.

"It just switched. All of a sudden, there's tear gas, there's rubber bullets and having lived in Huntsville all my life, I've never experienced anything like this in this town. That was scary," said Lindsey Louque.

The third-party advisory council investigated nearly 300 hours of body camera footage and countless interviews from those agencies involved.

The recommendations were Huntsville Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Madison Police be better trained so these issues don’t happen again.

"A slap in the face. Not a lot of accountability by HPD and it seems like McMurray doesn't have any control over his department very well," he said. "In other cities, they have a review board, they have a board that actually appoints rules and has direct action with the police, and they don't just recommend they make legislation and rules for the department, and if Huntsville can get to a place where they can get to a place like that, then I think we'd make a lot more progress," said Loque.

Almost everyone told us they hope this sparks an actual change and not just a slap on the wrist or an oversight.