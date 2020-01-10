Huntsville residents prepare for possible flooding

Homeowners who live off Governors Drive say it floods every time it rains. They say their backyards are covered with up to six inches of standing water. One man says he is preparing ahead of time for this weekend's storms.

Mike Wingo lives on Princeton Boulevard. He says he knew this neighborhood floods frequently before he bought his home and that's why he bought a home with no basement. He says the flooding in this area is so bad, people's basements fill with water even with a little bit of rain.

Wingo says the roads get flooded as well and people should prepare, by removing leaves from ditches in front of their homes and elevating items in their back yard.

"You can't use the yard for any other purpose than to grow grass because if you put anything down, it will simply be water logged or water damaged," said Princeton Boulevard resident, Mike Wingo.

Last July, the City of Huntsville adopted an ordinance that says it's the homeowners responsibility to maintain drains and gutters located on their property.