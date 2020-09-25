Clear

Huntsville residents march through downtown, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Friday's march was the second in north Alabama in protest of the decision out of Louisville on Wednesday.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:19 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:02 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As protesters gathered in front of Huntsville City Hall Friday evening, people shared their frustration with the ruling on the Breonna Taylor case out of Louisville this week.

"I was not surprised at all because the systematic racism is real and this is just a part of it," said marcher Diana Isom.

Dozens of Huntsville residents march through downtown to call for justice following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police. Dozens of Huntsville residents march through downtown to call for justice following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police.

She said even though the decision on Wednesday didn't surprise her, Isom said it broke here heart all the same.

"Makes me want to cry because I feel like -- just imagine if your significant other was murdered by the police and you know that it was not justified, you would be heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for her," Isom said.

That's why Isom decided to join the more than 40 others who marched on Friday evening to call for the changes they hope to see in policing. 

Part of the march also focused on Crystal Ragland, the 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed by Huntsville Police in May 2019 after officers said she ignored their commands and drew her weapon.

About a month after the shooting, an incident review board determined officers did follow departmental protocol. 

Starting in August 2020, Huntsville Police began going through their written directives and posting them online in a public portal. 

During Friday's march, protesters wove their way through the downtown area. At times marchers were blocking traffic and after a while, Huntsville Police asked them to walk on the sidewalk for their safety and that of drivers. 

The protest remained peaceful throughout the demonstration. 

One of the event's organizers, Remus Bowden, said he was glad to see the turnout, saying this is just one step toward their goal of police reform.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Bowden challenged what he described as a misnomer about protesters: that they enjoy being out in the community, repeatedly calling for change.

"I'm tired of being tired and I'm tired of having to come out. I'm tired of having to stand for what's right and trying to explain to people how offensive things are, trying to explain to people how racism is actually real, that there is systemic, there is institutionalized racism. It just gets hard to have to continually explain things that I'm under the impression that they have no interest in actually trying to understand," Bowden said.

As was the case during Thursday's Huntsville City Council meeting, protesters also renewed calls for Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray to step down from his position. 

City leaders said during Thursday night's city council meeting that conversations about policing would continue as the city awaits the report from the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council.

To read the written directives that Huntsville Police have published so far, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134231

Reported Deaths: 2357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19441349
Mobile13271291
Montgomery8778179
Madison775480
Tuscaloosa7496119
Shelby584951
Lee582961
Baldwin516550
Marshall390944
Calhoun346641
Etowah342047
Morgan325428
Houston278123
Elmore263247
DeKalb239120
Walker228483
St. Clair227837
Talladega212728
Limestone206120
Cullman188519
Dallas177426
Franklin175529
Russell17442
Autauga173825
Lauderdale168233
Colbert163626
Blount159415
Escambia158425
Jackson154611
Chilton153531
Dale135444
Covington134427
Coffee13078
Pike11879
Chambers115142
Tallapoosa114685
Clarke107717
Marion95729
Butler91339
Barbour8577
Winston73712
Marengo70820
Lowndes65327
Pickens65114
Bibb64210
Randolph63713
Hale62828
Lawrence60922
Geneva5995
Bullock59814
Cherokee59115
Monroe5818
Clay5707
Washington55613
Perry5407
Conecuh53111
Crenshaw53132
Wilcox53111
Henry4865
Macon48020
Fayette4438
Sumter43419
Lamar3632
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3396
Greene30315
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 187690

Reported Deaths: 2312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30460452
Davidson26252298
Hamilton928791
Knox918175
Rutherford915088
Williamson516536
Sumner475896
Wilson341844
Putnam320139
Montgomery302244
Out of TN296825
Unassigned29145
Bradley289317
Madison280061
Sevier257015
Blount247723
Maury230923
Washington223935
Robertson219035
Sullivan212133
Hamblen188525
Tipton178118
Trousdale16517
Gibson160922
Hardeman154826
Wayne14905
Bedford132017
Dyer131813
Dickson123515
Cumberland117518
Fayette117418
Coffee116613
Weakley115719
Anderson115312
Henderson115322
Carter114728
Obion11389
Loudon11356
Greene112943
McMinn110025
Jefferson109714
Macon103520
Warren10267
Monroe102217
Lawrence101211
Hardin100516
Lauderdale95915
Haywood95418
Franklin9518
Lake9142
Roane8724
Carroll85819
Bledsoe8494
McNairy84218
White8139
Cheatham80610
Rhea79812
Hawkins78316
Cocke7419
Marshall7415
Overton7135
Smith69810
Johnson6752
Henry6139
Chester60910
Lincoln6031
Giles58017
Hickman5585
DeKalb55213
Crockett52919
Marion5187
Decatur5037
Fentress4713
Claiborne4405
Campbell4314
Polk38210
Grainger3633
Union3471
Benton3349
Jackson3175
Morgan3113
Unicoi2831
Cannon2800
Grundy2685
Humphreys2443
Sequatchie2293
Meigs2233
Clay2205
Houston2083
Scott2072
Stewart1902
Lewis1851
Moore1641
Van Buren1600
Perry1490
Pickett1102
Hancock1063

Most Popular Stories

Community Events