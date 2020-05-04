Huntsville residents describe damage from Sunday's strong storms

Dozens of homeowners across North Alabama are cleaning up on Monday after strong storms this weekend.

On Sunday, a tree fell on Old Madison Pike in Huntsville. WAAY 31 heard from people who saw the damage as it happened.

People who live nearby told us they're just happy that no one was hurt or injured, because the wind was moving up to 70 mph.

"I was about to turn into my apartment complex and you just hear this loud cracking noise, and boom, a tree went down," said Mae Watkins.

This is what Watkins saw while driving down Old Madison Pike.

Less than a mile up the road in the opposite direction, another tree had fallen. It barely missed a house and a church.

The homeowner told WAAY 31 he wasn't home when the tree fell, but he is thankful he moved his cars under their car port.

"We normally park in our driveway, and I was afraid that it fell on some of our cars, but luckily, it fell the way it did and missed everything," said Jim Berry.

It took a bulldozer, dump truck and chainsaws to get a majority of the tree out the road. It blocked traffic for some time, but Berry and Watkins both told WAAY 31 they're just happy no one got hurt when the gusty winds came through the city.

"Things can come on suddenly and quick, but just being aware of your surroundings and noticing little tell-tale signs, and if you do see anything that's concerning, just make sure you pull over or get in a safe location for yourself and others," said Watkins.

"Just pay attention to the weather forecast and stay alert," said Berry.

Both trees are off the road, but Huntsville police want drivers to be alert as there's still some debris left.