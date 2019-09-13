Huntsville residents charged after pot, heroin found by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Two Huntsville residents were arrested and charged after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Alabama Highway 40 and Jackson County Road 322 in Henegar.
Deputies saw small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle and conducted a search. Deputies located and seized about 2 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $3,858 in cash, according to a press release.
Both occupants, Damion Doral Drake, 30, and Latasha Nicole Banks, 35, both of Huntsville were arrested and charged.
Drake was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,800.
Banks was charged with possession of controlled substances-heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,800.
