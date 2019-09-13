Clear

Huntsville residents charged after pot, heroin found by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Damion Doral Drake, Latasha Nicole Banks

Deputies saw small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle and conducted a search.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 2:25 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two Huntsville residents were arrested and charged after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Alabama Highway 40 and Jackson County Road 322 in Henegar.

Deputies saw small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle and conducted a search. Deputies located and seized about 2 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $3,858 in cash, according to a press release.

Both occupants, Damion Doral Drake, 30, and Latasha Nicole Banks, 35, both of Huntsville were arrested and charged.

Drake was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,800.

Banks was charged with possession of controlled substances-heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,800.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events