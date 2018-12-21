Huntsville ranked number 6 city for most added jobs in 2018

It's been a banner year for job creation in Alabama. Right now 46,000 more people have jobs than this time a year ago and Huntsville is leading the charge.

A study by 24/7 Wall Street ranks Huntsville as the 6th city in the country to add the most jobs in 2018 something that doesn't surprise Alabama Career Center System manager Mike Fowler.

"With using a radius of 25 miles around huntsville I came up with just under 5,000 job opportunities."

In the first six months of 2018 the state brought in more jobs than all of the two previous years combined. Facebook and Mazda Toyota were the big job-creators, but that number doesn't include some 12,000 jobs that could come from suppliers, when the auto plant is online.

While the jobs are here and waiting to be filled some people are still struggling to find work. One woman said she's been looking for a year.

"If you're not technically centered or you do not have a technical degree that is a problem. Another problem is a lot of the jobs are contract," said Tonya Johnson.

Johnson said another problem she faces is not having a security clearance which is needed for a lot of government jobs in the area. The Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce said, there is a solution.

"Everybody's situation is a little different but we encourage people to seek out those resources that are available and that will help them," said Claire Aiello the director of marketing and communications for the chamber.

Aiello credits Huntsville leadership with creating an environment ripe for business. Affordable living and available land are main reasons industries want to move here. The chamber is working closely with the career center to fill all the jobs which are listed on the chamber's website.

The news gets better in the years ahead more than a dozen major projects will bring 6,000 plus jobs to North Alabama in the coming years. The investments total more than $4,000,000,000.