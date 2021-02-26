Huntsville ranked #4 most moved to city in 2020

It looks like Huntsville is the place to be!

According to a new study from United Van Lines, it was the 4th most moved to city in 2020. Huntsville had a 30% outbound rate and a 70% inbound rate.

Wilmington, North Carolina, Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida and Boise, Idaho ranked above Huntsville.

The same study also ranked Alabama as #8 for “top states to move to during the COVID pandemic.”

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted in response that she's thrilled to see Alabama is an attractive state for newcomers.