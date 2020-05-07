Huntsville public transit will resume normal hours

Huntsville public transit is resuming normal hours.

Effective May 11, route bus and paratransit service will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patrons will be asked to practice social distancing while riding the bus. The city will provide masks for them, if they do not already have one.