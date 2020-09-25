Huntsville protester explains why he traveled to Kentucky for Breonna Taylor protest

WAAY 31 talked to a protest organizer on Friday who explained he traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to protest Breonna Taylor's death. He believes many in the Huntsville community are also upset about the grand jury's findings.

Remus Bowden, the protest organized, explained he's expecting about 100 people to show up at Friday night's protest at Huntsville City Hall.

"We needed to do something to show support for injustice. The miscarriage of justice that happened in the Breonna Taylor case," he said.

He told WAAY 31 they're upset not only about Taylor's death, but also by the use of force Huntsville Police used back in June to disperse protesters around the Madison County Courthouse and Square.

Bowden said the Taylor protest in Kentucky was intense, but he feels moved to go to protests to support families he believes were wronged.

"Her mother was there as part of the protest as well. We go to support the family, and it was pretty intense but it was necessary. It was a necessary work," he added.

Bowden explained what they hope to achieve by the protests..

"The point of the protest is to make known the issue that have happened towards civilians here. We're calling for police reform. We don't imagine they would dismantle and rebuild the police unit and just the justice system from the ground up here. It's a pretty radicalized idea for a lot of people to wrap their heads around," he said.

