Huntsville protest organizer wants to keep protests peaceful

Another protest is planned in Downtown Huntsville Thursday night, and at the same time, city council plans to hear from people about two protests last week.

WAAY-31 asked the organizer of the protest what he’s doing to keep people safe.

"I know that hasn't helped in the past, but if we can continue to peacefully protest it'll show that we're coming out here and doing our part and that the problem is not us," said Brendan Lewis, who organized Thursday’s protest to help force police reform.

We’ve seen several protests in North Alabama since police killed George Floyd last month in Minneapolis and Lewis hopes it creates change.

"There's something in the air that's different about this one and I feel like this is going to be the final push and we're really going to get things done," he said.

As protestors take the streets on Thursday, Huntsville City Council plans on talking about how police ended two protests last week with tear gas.

One board member wants to create an independent review board and they all want to hear from police and protestors about what did and did not happen last week.

Lewis plans on making his voice heard protesting on the streets and talking to council members in the meeting.

"It does give me hope that people are trying to hold police accountable but it's just about going through with those steps and it;s nice but we actually have to go through with those steps and make that change," he said.

Lewis told WAAY-31 he knows there have been several protests and there will be several more until change is made here in Huntsville and across the state of Alabama.