Huntsville proposes new amphitheater

The project would cost $35-$40 million in tax payer money.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The City of Huntsville proposed a $35-$40 million project to City Council Wednesday night during a work session meeting. The project is for a new amphitheater to be built as part of the MidCity development along University Drive and Research Park Blvd in Huntsville. The proposal calls for tax payers to foot the bill. It would have 50/50 funding with half coming from cash the city currently has and half coming from the city taking on new debt. 

A vast majority of people at the work session meeting were in favor of spending tax payer money to build the 8,500 seat venue. If the council approves the project the city will rent out the space to a third party. They would be responsible for booking shows for the venue. They will also be required to book a wide vareity of musical genres, have a certain number of shows a year, and make sure performers are of higher quality.

Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton, who presented the project, told council the amount of rent and revenue generated for the city from parking at the venue would cover the cost of the debt payments the city would take on to make the project.

The Huntsville City Council has a big decision Thursday night at their regular city council meeting. They'll vote on an architectural contract that would cost the city roughly $3.9 million. Mayor Tommy Battle said a 'yes' vote to the contract doesn't mean the project will definitely happen, but it does allow for the design phase of the project to begin.

