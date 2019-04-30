Clear

Huntsville property tax referendum moves forward

If state legislature votes to approve this special election, the city said it's aiming to hold it some time in November.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve asking the state legislature to allow the city to hold a special election for people in Huntsville to vote on a property tax referendum.

Mayor Tommy Battle said the referendum is needed to update language in the current tax law to include newly-annexed city land that is in Limestone and Morgan counties.

The referendum does not call for any new taxes. It takes away 15.5 mills and reinstates the same amount to include the new parts of the city. All of the taxes would go to Huntsville City Schools.

