Huntsville professor named to EPA science board

Dr. John Christy, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, has been appointed to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board.

EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment Thursday.

He is one of 45 members of the panel.

In its story on the appointment, The Washington Post refers to Christy as a “prominent climate skeptic” and says this of him: “Pointing to his own analyses of satellite temperature data, which suggest that observed warming is on the lower side of projections, Christy has argued that atmospheric temperatures are less sensitive to the buildup of greenhouse gases than the majority of other climate scientists say they are.” Read more here

According to its website, the Science Advisory Board reviews the quality and relevance of the scientific and technical information being used by the EPA or proposed as the basis for Agency regulations; reviews EPA research programs and plans; provides science advice as requested by the EPA Administrator, and advises the agency on broad scientific matters.

