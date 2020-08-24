Huntsville principal recaps first week back to school

Huntsville City School students started their second week of remote learning on Monday.

William King, Morris Middle School Principal, said so far everything has been going pretty smoothly with just a few hiccups.

Many of his teachers are on campus and students are able to come during the school week to pick-up free meals. King said right now they're listening to teacher and family feedback making any necessary adjustments.

"Obviously there are going to be some hiccups and things that are very concerning, but overall, it's been very positive. Overall, the teachers have said they got good responses from their kids. They are signing in and they are doing the things they need to do," King said.

King explained Monday his teachers and students had a successful first week of virtual learning, and he was able to sit in on many virtual classes.

"The first day that the students were in on the 17th, I was going around checking on teachers and popping into classes because it's a lot easier to do now that I can just pop in electronically. I don't have to walk into the building," he said.

King explained he thinks retaining much of the same staff and students from last year made the virtual learning much easier on everyone.

"We have a lot of returning veteran teachers that know our kids, so one of the things that we're concerned about is just the safety and well-being of our children and because our kids are known by the teachers that's a big benefit for us," he added.

King said teachers worked with students who had connectivity issues or trouble accessing platforms, and they were able to pick up hard copies of assignments from the school.

"Making sure the kids have what they need, how they can get into the platform and if they don't have that then we are actually providing paper packets if they request that if parents let us know we can get paper packets. Whatever they ask us for we are trying to provide it," he said.

He said with the virtual learning allowing him to access all classes, he is staggering when teachers work.

"Some of the days they are working from home because we have a staggered schedule and so whether they're here or at home, I can check on the teachers , check on their classes, check on attendance, those kinds of things," he added.

Huntsville City Schools did have a Schoology outage last week but said the outage was from the Learning Management System and out of the district's control. King said the short outage didn't have much impact on his students or teachers.