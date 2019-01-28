Huntsville prepares for possible snow

Department of Public Safety and Huntsville Police are preparing the city for a possible snow storm. It's reported that there will be possible snow fall Monday night around midnight into Tuesday morning.

Director of Public Works, Chris Mcneese says, "We know how to treat this from year to year. We have a method to the madness on how we treat ice events, heavy snow events, so we'll be prepared as this event comes into the city limits."

Mcneese says if it isn't necessary to leave your house in the event a winter storm occurs, stay inside until it clears.

Salt trucks will be out starting a little before midnight to pre-treat the roadways and all elevated areas like Monte Sano and the Winchester areas.

Huntsville Police say if drivers don't take caution to signage, officers will be writing tickets.

"If we see people driving around the barricades we are putting up and speeding around the salt trucks, we will be there writing a citation for you," said Huntsville Police Officer Michael Johnson.

The city of Huntsville is encouraging people to stay up to date with news as it comes and to make sure they have an emergency weather kit.