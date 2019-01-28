Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Winter Storm Warning issued for north Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville prepares for possible snow

Huntsville Department of Public Safety prepares salt trucks and barricades for possible winter storm.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Department of Public Safety and Huntsville Police are preparing the city for a possible snow storm. It's reported that there will be possible snow fall Monday night around midnight into Tuesday morning. 

Director of Public Works, Chris Mcneese says, "We know how to treat this from year to year. We have a method to the madness on how we treat ice events, heavy snow events, so we'll be prepared as this event comes into the city limits."

Mcneese says if it isn't necessary to leave your house in the event a winter storm occurs, stay inside until it clears.

Salt trucks will be out starting a little before midnight to pre-treat the roadways and all elevated areas like Monte Sano and the Winchester areas.

Huntsville Police say if drivers don't take caution to signage, officers will be writing tickets.

"If we see people driving around the barricades we are putting up and speeding around the salt trucks, we will be there writing a citation for you," said Huntsville Police Officer Michael Johnson.

The city of Huntsville is encouraging people to stay up to date with news as it comes and to make sure they have an emergency weather kit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events