Huntsville prepares for Vice President Mike Pence's visit

Area law enforcement agencies are preparing for a high profile visit to the Rocket City.

Vice President Mike Pence and top cabinet members will be in Huntsville next week for the National Space Council meeting. Officials throughout Huntsville are setting up security and safety measures for the government visit.

"We are kind of excited, we are at Rocket City Tavern, where people and history meet for great food and drinks, so we are hoping that we can welcome them to our facility," said Rocket City Tavern Vice President, Michael Northern.

Northern works at Rocket City Tavern and says Tuesday's visit from Vice President Mike Pence will be beneficial.

"I think it's a great way for the whole country to see through television or media support they bring down here, what Huntsville actually does for the country," said Northern.

The council is made of members of defense, state, commerce, homeland security, national intelligence and NASA. With any high profile visit, Northern says traffic around the Arsenal can get busy.

"Yeah, a lot of times, because you have the secret service detail, there's always numerous cars and people pre-scouting and so forth. I don't think it's going to affect Arsenal traffic any more than it might normally, but sometimes it gets to be interesting," said Northern.

Huntsville police wouldn't tell WAAY 31 specifics about their safety plans, but they said security measures have been planned out for months, and people shouldn't expect too much of a difference in traffic and day-to-day activities.

"I'm not that concerned about it. I think with the product we offer, people will come," said Northern.

Northern said he thinks everything will run smoothly.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office also told WAAY 31 you can expect some traffic delays. That might be most noticeable on Interstate 565, when the motorcade makes its way from the airport to the Arsenal.

Redstone Arsenal said there could be temporary road or building closures. They wouldn't give WAAY 31 details of their security plans either, but said their top priority is keeping everyone safe.