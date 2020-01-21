Huntsville power outage impacted 30,000 customers Tuesday morning

The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is responsible for causing the power outage on Tuesday that impacted 30,000 customers lost power. It happened just after 10:30 am Tuesday.

TVA said it is still investigating what exactly caused the outage. A spokesman said it only lasted about 2 minutes on their end, but it took a little longer to get everything to power back up in Huntsville.

Mary Helms said she was sitting on her front porch Tuesday morning, talking to her friend on the phone when the power went out.

"My heater went off, and then I noticed the phone went dead because the phone operates through the internet," she said.

She said she was confused as to what was going on.

"Usually when the weather's bad [the power goes out]. When we've got bad weather [it goes out], but it's a beautiful day," she said.

Helms said minutes later the power came back on, and she learned from her friend miles across town that her power went out as well.

"She's clear off of Oakwood and Country Club. She's quite a bit away from us, so I knew it was big thing if she also lost power," she said.

TVA said they were performing some switching at a substation when the outage occurred. Now, they're working to figure out what exactly caused it.

In the meantime, Helms said she's relieved power is back on for most people.

"In this kind of weather it would have been horrible for any length of time, so it was nice they were able to get it up so quickly. We laughed and said somebody must have flipped the wrong light switch," she said.

Huntsville Utilities said everyone impacted by the outage should have power. If you are still without power from the outage, you can contact them at 256-535-4448.