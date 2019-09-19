Huntsville police working to recruit more officers

Huntsville police are working to recruit more officers for the department.

Officer Karl Kissich has spent years as a recruiter for the Huntsville Police Department, and he said understanding the dangers of the job is something they make clear to all applicants.

"We are very honest with them. We let them know this is a dangerous profession. This a dangerous profession, but that's what the beauty of police work is. It attracts those special individuals that have such great character," he said.

Kissich is soon handing over the recruiting reigns to Officer Paul Nordan who currently works on the department's Anti-Crime team, getting some of the most dangerous criminals off the street.

"We are looking for people that our investigators are looking for warrants and stuff like that," he said.

Nordan said during his time on the unit, he's valued the teamwork it takes to not only make arrests but keep each other safe.

"We all take really good care of one another. Our training academy is top notch and we are trained to handle dangerous situations," he said.

Nordan said he will use the tactics he's learned on the streets to help him select cadets who will work well with his brothers in blue.

Even though the department's recruiter will soon change, they're still focused on recruiting the best candidates to serve Huntsville.

"Integrity, bravery and those kinds of things and people who want to be servants, no matter what it takes," he said.

Anyone who's interested in applying for the department's next academy has until the beginning of October to apply. The academy starts in March.

Kissich said you also have to schedule your physical fitness test or your application will not be considered. The process closes October 1st and the academy will start in March.

If you are interested, click here to apply.