Huntsville police working to find stolen Ford Model T

Huntsville police are asking the public to help find a stolen Ford Model T.
It was reported stolen from a property off Blake Bottom Road on July 3. The victim told police that the side gear shift had been totally restored.
If you have information about the case, contact Huntsville police at 256-427-7248.
