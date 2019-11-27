Huntsville police watching for speeders, drunk drivers during the holiday season

Huntsville Police are pulling over speeders and officers told us you can expect to see them out making sure drivers are following the law throughout the holiday weekend.

Police focused on drivers on Research Park Boulevard near I-565. Officers pulled over 70 people during the four-hour detail.

The speed limit on Research Park in this area is 45 miles per hour because it's a construction zone. The drivers pulled over for speed averaged going 75 miles per hour.

Sgt. Mike Nelson said his team is is working hard to keep everyone safe on the roads this Thanksgiving. Wednesday his squad worked on making sure people obeyed the law on Research Park Boulevard.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints about speeding especially with the construction zone going on. Most drivers don’t realize the speed limit is actually 45 mph," Nelson said.

Nelson said the group of about 10 officers working Wednesday afternoon's patrol are checking drivers' speeds to keep construction workers out on the road safe.

"A lot of drivers are actually going out and going to their family members house and we’re hoping they can do it in a safe manner,' he said.

Nelson said drivers can expect officers to be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend..

"Take the time to get there. Make sure you arrive safe and take into account everyone else on the road with you”

Huntsville police said because the area officers were in is an active construction zone, the fine is doubled for speeding. A ticket could be $250.

Huntsville Police said the DUI Task Force and patrol officers will be out looking for drunk drivers throughout the holiday weekend.

Police say if you do drive drunk you can expect to be pulled over and taken to jail.

"Nationwide the fatalities do increase through the holiday season. A lot of people drink a lot during this type of season and it could be for many types of reason," he said.

Nelson explained that's a main reason his officers will be all around town keeping you safe throughout the holiday season.

“We’re going to be out in force throughout the weekend. Were not going to be doing any checkpoints we are going to be doing heavy saturation in the major thoroughfares in Huntsville," he added.

Although some drivers might be relieved to hear there are no official checkpoints, Nelson said it allows them to watch for drunk drivers throughout the city and not just in one area..

“Basically my entire squad of eight officers is going to be hitting particular areas, major thoroughfares in Huntsville like the Parkway, Research Park Boulevard, the interstate, 231 and 431," he added.

Nelson advises drivers who drink to call for a ride because they won't only be risking their life, but others lives as well if they drive.

"They want to go out and drink in a social environment and they don’t want to take the extra courtesy to take an Uber home, a Lyft home, or even take a cab home," he said.