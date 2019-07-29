Huntsville police want public's help in hit-and-run case

Huntsville police are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run case.
The department says on July 19 between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. there was a wreck near University Drive and Wayne Drive involving a red SUZ GSX1300R motorcycle and a gray Mustang with a possible Florida tag.
Police say both drivers were injured and the Mustang fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-5479.
