Huntsville police want help identifying suspects accused of using cloned debit cards

Huntsville police are asking the public for help in a case involving suspects accused of using cloned debit cards.

L.t Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says it is believed the group is from Illinois as a red Ford Focus with Illinois tags was used by the suspects in these cases. The department is working to identify the female suspects.

Johnson says the male suspect was identified as Victor Larouche from Chicago, Illinois. Police say he was arrested on a different case when officers caught him at the scene of a similar incident on July 19th at the Walgreens at 1338 Winchester Road.

According to Johnson, Larouche currently has four other warrants since that case for debit card fraud and identity theft at other businesses. He says the suspects have recently used Huntsville grocery stores to purchase gift cards with cloned bank debit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-427-7270 or send Huntsville police an instant messaging on Facebook or Nextdoor.