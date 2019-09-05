Huntsville police want help identifying suspect accused of scamming elderly victim

Huntsville police want help identifying a woman accused of scamming an elderly victim out of money.

Police say the woman is one of two suspects who scammed the victim out of $3,000. They say this was a "pigeon drop" scam, meaning the suspects gained the victim's trust and then deceived them into withdrawing their own money.

According to the department, the first suspect approached the victim in a parking lot, said they had inherited a lot of money and showed the victim a bag with cash. Police say the suspect then asked for a ride from the victim and went to a second location to meet up with a "stranger."

Police say the second suspect agreed with the victim that the first suspect should open a bank account and put the inheritance there. The department says the suspect then took the victim to go open a bank account.

According to police, the suspects talked the victim into withdrawing money at their bank and going to another bank to open an account. The department says they then took the original money the first suspect had and the money the victim withdrew, claiming to place it all in a bag out of sight of the victim.

Police say the suspects then told the victim they put the money in the trunk and they would come get it later. After the suspects left, the victim looked in the bag in the trunk and there was nothing but newspapers in it, police say.

If you can identify the suspect, Huntsville police ask you to call (256) 883-3721.