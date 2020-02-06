Clear
Huntsville police want help identifying Airport Road theft suspects

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (256) 427-7009.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help identifying two theft suspects.

Authorities say two women stole from a business on Airport Road last month. Police say one of them sprayed a loss prevention agent with pepper spray when he approached them.

The department says the two women got into a car and left the scene.

