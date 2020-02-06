Photo Gallery 6 Images
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help identifying two theft suspects.
Authorities say two women stole from a business on Airport Road last month. Police say one of them sprayed a loss prevention agent with pepper spray when he approached them.
The department says the two women got into a car and left the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (256) 427-7009.
Related Content
- Huntsville police want help identifying Airport Road theft suspects
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects
- Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Huntsville Police searching for theft suspect
- Huntsville Police searching for multiple theft suspects
- Huntsville police seek suspects in Walmart theft
- Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
Scroll for more content...