Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police want help finding woman reported missing

Melissa Elaine Lacy

Anyone with information can call (256) 427-5514 and reference the case number, 2019-29655.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a woman reported missing.

According to the department, Melissa Elaine Lacy, who is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds, was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen Nov. 19 around the La Quinta on University Drive.

Police say Lacy possibly has blonde hair, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dolphin tattoo on one of her legs.

Anyone with information can call (256) 427-5514 and reference the case number, 2019-29655.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events