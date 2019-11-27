Huntsville police want help finding woman reported missing

Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a woman reported missing.

According to the department, Melissa Elaine Lacy, who is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds, was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen Nov. 19 around the La Quinta on University Drive.

Police say Lacy possibly has blonde hair, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dolphin tattoo on one of her legs.

Anyone with information can call (256) 427-5514 and reference the case number, 2019-29655.