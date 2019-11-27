Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a woman reported missing.
According to the department, Melissa Elaine Lacy, who is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds, was reported missing by her mother. She was last seen Nov. 19 around the La Quinta on University Drive.
Police say Lacy possibly has blonde hair, a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dolphin tattoo on one of her legs.
Anyone with information can call (256) 427-5514 and reference the case number, 2019-29655.
Related Content
- Huntsville police want help finding woman reported missing
- Huntsville police ask for help finding missing woman
- Madison police want help finding teen reported missing
- Help Huntsville police find woman accused of cashing stolen checks
- Huntsville police seek help finding stolen Mustang
- Police need help finding missing Shoals boy
- Update: Arab police locate man reported missing
- Authorities ask for more help finding missing Haleyville woman
- Huntsville police seek help finding possible identity thief
- Huntsville police seek help finding credit card crime suspect
Scroll for more content...