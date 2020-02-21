Huntsville police using go-karts to teach road safety

Huntsville Police unveiled the newest vehicles to their fleet, but you don't have to worry about one of them pulling you over for a ticket.

The department now has three go-karts it will use to teach kids in the community about road safety.

The Huntsville Police Department had 3 go-karts donated, and said officers will now use these to help teach kids traffic laws and to interact with the community.

Sgt. Mike Nelson said that's exactly what these go-karts will be used for..

"We want the children of the community to be able to trust police officers and be able to look at us in a good light. We are out there to help the community. We are out there to help people. We are actually out there to teach as well. We're not always out there to take people to jail or out there writing citations," he said.

He explained kids will be able to be able to actually drive them which helps them learn about seat-belt safety, obeying traffic signals and stop signs.

"Now the kids are learning what's going on, so when they actually get to a driving age they have a better understanding of what the road laws are in Alabama," he said.

Huntsville police officers will set up a driving course at certain community events, and they will interact with kids and answer any questions they might have about driving on the road.

"We want kids to understand traffic laws from an early age. Kids are in the car and they are watching mom and dad drive. They're going around town and they see red lights, they see stop signs, they see yield signs, he said," he said.

Huntsville Police's first community event that they will use these go-karts is this Saturday at the Lowes on South Parkway from 11a.m.- 4 p.m.

Many more events planned for the future.

The department tells us they hope to add more go-karts to the fleet in the future to make sure the next generation of drivers is as prepared as possible.

The department said Auto Collision DOC, Huntsville City Traffic Engineering and The United Merchant Association helped get the project off the ground.