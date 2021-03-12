Huntsville police undercover prostitution investigation leads to multiple arrests

Multiple suspects are in custody as the result of a Huntsville undercover prostitution investigation.

Huntsville police say it was done this week by the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force, which it says “focuses on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations, and oftentimes, crimes such as prostitution have direct ties to illegal drugs.”

Officers seized fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $3,555 in cash during the operation.

Six suspects were arrested:

Huntsville police say the following are charged with Soliciting Prostitution:

Alicia Ann Black, 33-years-old

Bryon William Caldwell, 31-years-old

Madison Taylor Alonzo, 22-years-old

Lillian Cotto, 22-years-old

The following suspects were arrested for drug charges: