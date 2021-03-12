Huntsville police undercover prostitution investigation leads to multiple arrests

Photo Gallery 6 Images
Multiple suspects are in custody as the result of a Huntsville undercover prostitution investigation.
Huntsville police say it was done this week by the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force, which it says “focuses on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations, and oftentimes, crimes such as prostitution have direct ties to illegal drugs.”
Officers seized fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $3,555 in cash during the operation.
Six suspects were arrested:
Huntsville police say the following are charged with Soliciting Prostitution:
- Alicia Ann Black, 33-years-old
- Bryon William Caldwell, 31-years-old
- Madison Taylor Alonzo, 22-years-old
- Lillian Cotto, 22-years-old
The following suspects were arrested for drug charges:
- Briana Nicole Abernathy, 32-years-old, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- David Lee Summers, 42-years-old, Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled substance crime