Huntsville police trying to figure out who pulled the trigger in overnight shootings

Huntsville police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger in two overnight shootings.

The first happened at the Monarch Apartments on Patton Road, next to Gate 10 on Redstone Arsenal. Minutes later, a woman claims she was shot while walking on Wilkinson Drive, about 8 miles away.

In one of the shootings, an assault rifle was found at the scene. Huntsville police say they are going to bring a forensics unit out again on Wednesday to evaluate bullet holes found in walls.

"I've heard gunshots and all this, but the first time somebody getting shot, like physically, bullet hole going in them, first time," said Ismael Yulfo, who lives at the Monarch Apartments.

Yulfo lives just a building away from where one of his neighbors was shot and left bleeding early Wednesday morning. When his boss called to ask if he was okay, Yulfo was initially confused.

"I'm thinking, it's just Arsenal, you know, the Arsenal...Gunshots," he said.

Huntsville police are looking for two suspects that were spray painting a security camera at the apartment complex. Police say the victim confronted them and ultimately was shot. Fifteen minutes later, police say another gunshot victim was dropped off at Crestwood Hospital.

"The second victim was shot in the lower back and had some graze wounds on one of their legs. The first victim was shot in the leg," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police.

Lt. Johnson says when police arrived, they found a rifle. It's unclear if it was fired and who exactly it belongs to, but an investigation is underway. He says it's not something you normally see.

"Fairly uncommon, usually you see pistols, more of the tool of choice at times," he said.

Huntsville police say they are speaking with both victims as they try to find out who did this, but as of right now, there aren't any suspects in custody.

Yulfo will make sure to be more aware of his surroundings.

"It makes me alarmed. That's what it makes me, because I walk from my job to my apartment, with money in my apartment. So, you know, ain't no telling what it was about," he said.

Huntsville police say the second shooting victim claims she heard gunfire and started running on Wilkenson Drive. The victim was dropped off in a silver, four-door car at Crestwood Hospital, but was then transported to Huntsville Hospital.