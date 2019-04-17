Huntsville police training officers to use drones

The Huntsville Police Department is going high into the sky to take down criminals.

WAAY 31 learned more about the department's new drones and how they could help keep you safe.

Huntsville police are currently training 10 of their officers on how to use their drones. They'll be using them out in the field to do their job safely and effectively.

Officer Whitney Somerville is one of ten Huntsville police officers who recently got their pilot's license to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a drone.

"When we go on patrol, we will check those UAV's out. We will ride around with them in a car, and if an officer needs a UAV for an accident or search and rescue, we will be able to go to the scene, be able to take them out and use them," Somerville said.

Huntsville police set up its own unit and the officers went through more than 40 hours of training in preparation for when they start using the drone for search and rescue, traffic crashes, along with serving search warrants.

Officers said having a bird's-eye view will help them do their jobs in a more accurate and effective matter.

"Take a step back, look at the big picture. This is what's going to help us do that," said Cameron Evergin, Huntsville police officer.

The officers will also have a drone with night vision, something that can help officers at night catch bad guys or in search and rescue situations.

"It's going to make things alot easier, having that aerial view. It's something we don't have right now," Somerville said.

All 10 officers said they're excited to be a part of the Huntsville police UAV unit. Police said the unit will be a part of the North Alabama multi-agency crime center.