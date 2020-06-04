Huntsville police to discuss Wednesday protest resulting in 24 arrests

Huntsville police are holding a briefing on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the aftermath of the rally Wednesday night against George Floyd’s death.

Officers put on riot gear and told protesters at the rally in downtown Huntsville to get off the streets.

Police called for an end to the protest, saying it was an unlawful assembly. This followed a peaceful protest and rally from the Huntsville-Madison County NAACP earlier in the afternoon.

The rally was supposed to go until 8 p.m. Wednesday, but it ended early at 6:20 p.m. The NAACP said it originally planned a march towards the Madison County Courthouse, but chose to not go forward with it. Protesters got confused and decided to march anyway.

The march was peaceful. At one point, people took a knee, and it concluded outside the courthouse, where people continued to chant, share messages and asked law enforcement to take a knee.

We do know the protest turned violent when the protesters moved to the courthouse. The NAACP says this was not their intent and that they were not involved in the march.

The police department reports 24 people were arrested after the protest. There was one firearms charge, three receiving stolen property charges after police said the suspects were detained with fire extinguishers that had been removed from the parking deck on Clinton Avenue and 21 disorderly conduct charges. One person received two charges.

Huntsville police say an officer got minor injuries after something was thrown at him.

