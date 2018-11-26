Huntsville police take on Madison duties as officer is laid to rest

Huntsville police officers stepped up to help out a neighboring agency while they attended a funeral for one of their own.

Madison Police Captain Wayne Kamus died from a heart attack one week ago today.

WAAY 31 talked with Huntsville police and learned more about their efforts to make the day a little easier for the men and women on his force.

“It’s an honor for us to be here and to help them—to answer calls, to work traffic—whatever they need us to do, we’re more than glad to do for them, because they've done it for us in the past," said Huntsville Police Officer Bruce Jansen.

Jansen said being there for the Madison Police Department as they laid an officer to rest on Monday was a no-brainer.

Jansen says helping other agencies is just part of what law enforcement does.

“We take care of each other. It doesn’t matter whether you’re wearing polyester or cotton, if you’re a police officer, or if you work for the state or the county, we’re going to have each other’s backs," he said.

Huntsville police officers showed they had the backs of the Madison force by responding to all calls in the Madison City jurisdiction while officers attended Captain Kamus's funeral.

“It’s the least that we can do so that they can go and say goodbye," Jansen said. "They can spend some time with each other and with the officer’s family.”

And while Jansen says helping out is a part of his job description, he prays they don’t have to do something like this again.

“We hope that we never have to do it again on either side, because we hope to not lose any of our officers," he said.