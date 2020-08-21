Huntsville police take dog owner into custody at Greater Huntsville Humane Society

Huntsville police took the owner of a dog into custody on Thursday at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

According to the shelter, three people brought in a Rottweiler Thursday morning that was in need of emergency surgery. It says the dog had been examined by a local emergency clinic and when the owner was informed of the price of the surgery needed, he became belligerent.

“The owner indicated he was armed and made dangerous threats to the lives of staff at the clinic. He also indicated he intended harm on other local establishments," the Greater Huntsville Humane Society said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the post, the owner then indicated he was on his way to the shelter.

“The quick-thinking clinic staff called Huntsville police to inform them of the situation. Due to this quick thinking, the irate owner and Huntsville Police arrived at GHHS at nearly the same time,” the post goes on to say.

The shelter says Huntsville police were able to apprehend the owner and everyone was safe and unharmed.

The Rottweiler was turned over to Huntsville Animal Services for surgery.

The shelter reopens on Friday at 10 a.m. by appointment only. You can make an appointment by emailing info@ghhs.org or calling 256-881-8081.