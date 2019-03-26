Clear

State troopers searching for suspect after chase, wreck on Big Cove Road in Huntsville

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation, and the driver fled.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (7:53 p.m.) According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation, and the driver fled. The pursuit started on U.S. 431 south and ended on Big Cove Road when the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashed and fled on foot.

Officials say the suspect is a white male, and he is still on the run. Huntsville police say he was wearing all dark clothing, and he ran southwest from Covemont Drive and Governors Drive.

The incident is under investigation, and the suspect is not considered to be a threat to public safety.

Huntsville police and Alabama State Troopers responded to a scene Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Big Cove Road, near Governors Drive.

At this time, there is a motorcycle on its side next to a state trooper vehicle, and traffic on Governors Drive is being impacted due to the scene.

