Huntsville police seize $98,000 worth of drugs, guns and money

Courtesy of Huntsville police

The suspect was charged with trafficking in marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 3:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Huntsville police, the Madison/Morgan County drug task force seized nearly 11 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, one rifle and more than $22,000 in cash. 

Huntsville police say this is a street value of approximately $98,000. The suspect was charged with trafficking in marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm due to having a violent criminal history, police say. 

