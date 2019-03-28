According to Huntsville police, the Madison/Morgan County drug task force seized nearly 11 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, one rifle and more than $22,000 in cash.
Huntsville police say this is a street value of approximately $98,000. The suspect was charged with trafficking in marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm due to having a violent criminal history, police say.
Related Content
- Huntsville police seize $98,000 worth of drugs, guns and money
- Huntsville Police recover more than $40,000 worth of drugs
- Huntsville police: Suspect arrested after agents seized thousands of dollars worth of heroin
- Stolen guns, meth, LSD, more seized from Albertville couple's residence
- Meth, crack, guns seized in Morgan County triple arrest
- Huntsville Police arrest suspect on counterfeit money charges
- Chase leads Moulton Police to drugs and money, suspect escaped
- Police: Both men in Huntsville IHOP shooting had gun permits
- Huntsville Police discarded over 2,450 pounds of prescription drugs
- Police arrest Huntsville man on drug trafficking charges
Scroll for more content...