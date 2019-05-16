Huntsville police seeks man it says stole identity to get credit card

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for this man it says fraudulently opened a credit card account.

The man opened an account at Sam's Club, 2235 National Blvd SW, using a victim’s information, said Lt. Michael Johnson. Johnson said the man then applied for and opened a credit card account, charging $1,203 on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4546.