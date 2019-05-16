Clear

Huntsville police seeks man it says stole identity to get credit card

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for this man it says fraudulently opened a credit card account.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for this man it says fraudulently opened a credit card account.

The man opened an account at Sam's Club, 2235 National Blvd SW, using a victim’s information, said Lt. Michael Johnson. Johnson said the man then applied for and opened a credit card account, charging $1,203 on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4546.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events