Huntsville police seek victims of woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis for donations

A Huntsville woman is accused of claiming she had cancer as a ruse to get donations.

Dawn Lineberger, 40, was arrested Wednesday for theft by deception and outstanding warrants.

According to court records, her name is Dawn Maxwell and Dawn Lineberger is an alias. She is booked in the Madison County Jail with a $5,000 bond as Lineberger.

Lineberger received donations from the community, a local church and a GoFundMe page because she said she had cancer when she did not, said Lt. Jesse Sumlin of the Huntsville Police Department.

Sumlin said anyone who donated to Lineberger is encouraged to contact the police department. The department can be reached at 256-722-7100 and 256-427-7020.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sumlin said more charges could be filed.

As of Friday afternoon, Lineberger remained in custody.