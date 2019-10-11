Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police seek suspects in Walmart theft Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police seek suspects in Walmart theft

Anyone who recognizes the men can call police at 256-213-4537.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two suspects.

The department says they are suspects in a theft of less than $500 from an area Walmart.

No information was given on where the store is located or when it happened.

The photos of the suspects sent by the department are dated Sept. 27.

Anyone who recognizes the men can call police at 256-213-4537.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events