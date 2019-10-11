Huntsville police seek suspects in Walmart theft

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two suspects.
The department says they are suspects in a theft of less than $500 from an area Walmart.
No information was given on where the store is located or when it happened.
The photos of the suspects sent by the department are dated Sept. 27.
Anyone who recognizes the men can call police at 256-213-4537.
