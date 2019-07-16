Clear

Huntsville police seek suspect in theft from law enforcement officer

Police say the suspect used the card to charge more than $500 at a grocery store.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a suspect tied to the use of another person’s debit/credit card.

The victim, according to police, is a law enforcement officer.

Police say the suspect used the card to charge more than $500 at a grocery store. The victim quickly noticed the charge.

“If you’re not familiar with your banking institution’s online features it might be beneficial to sign up for alerts where you get notified by text when transactions over a certain dollar amount,” police said.

“You don’t have to lose your card for this to happen. Debit and credit cards get cloned all the time, making it easier for criminals to commit this crime.”

If you recognize the man in the photo, contact Criminal Investigations at 256-213-4513.

