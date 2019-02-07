Huntsville police seek suspect in passing of fake checks

Huntsville police are looking for a man they say is cashing counterfeit checks.
They need help identifying the man, who they say is using those check at an area bank.
If you have any information, contact police at 256-722-7100.
