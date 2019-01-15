Clear

Huntsville police seek suspect in harassment case

James Carey Malone

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of reckless endangerment.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesperson, said the department is trying to find James Carey Malone, 60. Johnson said Malone has a warrant and the victim has had ongoing issues of being harassed since the warrant was issued.

Johnson said police also are searching for Tyler Blake Lee, 32, for assault on the same victim. Police have not released a photo of Lee.

The incidents occurred at different dates and times in 2018 and the harassment continues, Johnson said.

