The Huntsville Police Department is asking for help identifying the person in these photos.

In August, investigators received several cases of fraudulent check deposits and use of a debit card, said Capt. Michael Johnson.

Johnson said the attached photos were taken from at least two Redstone Federal Credit Union locations in Huntsville.

No other details have been released.

If you have information or can identify the person in the photos, call police at 256-564-8078.