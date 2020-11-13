Huntsville police seek suspect in attempted murder

The Huntsville Police Department is trying to locate a suspect in an attempted murder.

Patrick Lamont Moore, 22, has warrants for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied Vehicle and assault. All are connected to a Nov. 4 shooting, said Capt. Michael Johnson.

About 9:46 a.m. Nov. 4, police found a vehicle near Pulaski Pike and Fitchard Road where both the driver and passenger had been shot multiple times. Officers learned they had been shot in the 2,700 block of Wilson Drive. (Read more HERE)

If you have any information on that can lead police to Moore, call HPD at 256-722-7100 or 911.