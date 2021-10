The Huntsville Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and recover a quarter-million dollars in stolen jewelry.

About noon Oct. 8, the suspect in the attached photos stole about $250,000 worth of diamond rings from Meyer and Lee Fine Jewelry, 2314 Memorial Parkway, according to police.

He then got in a small, dark-colored car with a get-away driver, police said.

Anyone with information about who was involved is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4537.