VIDEO: Huntsville police seek robbery suspect last seen wearing elephant hat

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 2:22 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a woman who it says robbed a convenience store Wednesday night.

She was wearing an elephant hat.

Police said they responded to the Texaco at 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. on Wednesday night. The clerk told them an armed white woman in an elephant hat demanded all the money in the register.

The manager eventually was able to get the gun from the woman, who then ran out of the store.

Police turned in the gun as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

