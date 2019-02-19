Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card

Huntsville police are asking the public to help it identify a man suspected of using a cloned credit card.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the man in the blue sweatshirt is suspected of using a cloned credit card to purchase pizza for his friends at Whole Foods on Bob Wallace.

The suspect also made fraudulent charges at Windmill Beverage, Kroger, McDonalds and a Shell Station, he said.

They charged $884.27 on the cloned card, Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-213-4534.