Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card

Huntsville police are asking the public to help it identify a man suspected of using a cloned credit card.
Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the man in the blue sweatshirt is suspected of using a cloned credit card to purchase pizza for his friends at Whole Foods on Bob Wallace.
The suspect also made fraudulent charges at Windmill Beverage, Kroger, McDonalds and a Shell Station, he said.
They charged $884.27 on the cloned card, Johnson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 256-213-4534.
